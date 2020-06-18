Google Says 'Not A Shred Of Evidence' In Ad Bias Suit

Law360, San Francisco (June 18, 2020, 5:24 PM EDT) -- Google urged a California federal judge Thursday to throw out stock photo company Dreamstime's contract and unfair competition claims over an algorithmic tweak that allegedly biased search results against the Google advertising client, arguing there's "not a shred of evidence" Google knew the change would harm Dreamstime's business. Counsel for Google told U.S. District Judge William Alsup that its bid for summary judgment should be granted, arguing that it never made any deliberate effort to change Dreamstime's search ranking and had no duty to disclose its algorithmic tweak. Instead, Google suggested that Dreamstime lost business for reasons unrelated to Google....

