Citing 'Qualms,' 3rd Circ. Remands M&T Merger Action

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 8:56 PM EDT) -- A Third Circuit panel on Thursday reluctantly revived a proposed class action alleging merger documents filed by M&T Bank Corp. and Hudson City Bancorp failed to properly inform investors about key details of the two banks' combination plan. In a June 18 precedential opinion, the three-judge panel remanded the matter to district court in Delaware "based on prior decisions allowing suits alleging inadequate transparency or deception." "We conclude with caveats, cautions, and qualms," the appellate panel said Thursday. "Despite reams of academic study, steady questions from the courts, and periodic Congressional attention, the number of securities class actions continues to rise...

