NJ Lawmakers Advance Bill To Make Juries More Diverse

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 5:36 PM EDT) -- New Jersey lawmakers on Thursday advanced legislation that would expand the sources of jury candidates in order to create more diverse juror pools in the state court system, one of multiple social justice reform bills under consideration by the state Legislature. Assembly Bill A-4275 won 76-1 approval by the New Jersey Assembly. The measure, which now must receive approval from the full Senate before it goes to the governor, would usher in "more informed discussions and greater public confidence in the judicial process," according to bill sponsor Assemblywoman Shavonda Sumter, D-Bergen/Passaic. In a statement released after the bill's passage, Sumter said the...

