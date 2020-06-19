PrimeCare Seeks To Nix Ex-Inmate's Civil Rights Claims

Law360 (June 19, 2020, 6:59 PM EDT) -- PrimeCare Medical Inc. says claims it violated a former Pennsylvania inmate's rights to fair treatment and protection by failing to timely diagnose his cancer should be dropped because there's no proof of deliberately reckless conduct or indifference, only "mere negligence" at most. PrimeCare urged the Pennsylvania federal court Thursday to dismiss two civil rights claims against it and several staff members who worked at the Monroe County Correctional Facility, saying the allegations of former inmate Shawn Ravert aren't serious enough to be considered constitutional violations. The company said for Ravert to prove claims that his Eighth and 14th Amendment rights under...

