Senate Bill Seeks To Protect IGs After Ousters By Trump

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 6:28 PM EDT) -- A bipartisan group of senators introduced a bill on Thursday aimed at beefing up protections for government watchdogs following the Trump administration's ouster of Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson and State Department Inspector General Steve Linick. Sens. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Gary Peters, D-Mich., introduced the Securing Inspector General Independence Act to bolster a 2008 inspector general protection law that, according to lawmakers, has been largely ignored in both the current and previous administrations. The 2008 law requires the president to provide Congress with 30 days' notice before axing an inspector general in order to "prevent politically-motivated terminations," but the proposed...

