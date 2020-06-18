Trump's Bid To Block Bolton's Book Set For Friday Hearing

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 4:35 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge scheduled oral arguments for Friday to hear President Donald Trump's emergency request to block the publication of a highly anticipated memoir by former national security adviser John Bolton about his tenure in the Trump White House. U.S. District Judge Royce C. Lamberth's move Thursday afternoon came less than a day after the government urged the judge to immediately issue a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction blocking the memoir, "The Room Where It Happened," from being distributed. The administration argued the book contains sensitive national security information and hasn't been fully vetted by intelligence authorities as required...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS