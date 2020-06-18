Exxon Can't Use Texas Court To Investigate Calif. 'Conspiracy'

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 8:44 PM EDT) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. can't use Texas courts to dig into what the oil giant claims is a conspiracy among several California counties, cities and government officials pursuing claims that the company is responsible for climate change-related infrastructure damage, a Texas appellate court ruled Thursday. A three-justice panel of the Second Court of Appeals in Fort Worth wrote that despite its "impulse to safeguard an industry that is vital to Texas' economic well-being," the California parties had too few contacts with Texas to give courts there jurisdiction to allow the pre-suit discovery Exxon is seeking. Exxon had sought to gather testimony, in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS