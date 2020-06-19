Vaccine Co. Must Face Claim It Illegally Refused Job Applicant

Law360 (June 19, 2020, 4:30 PM EDT) -- Seqirus Inc. must face a lawsuit by a financial analyst who claims the flu vaccine company violated federal anti-discrimination law by refusing to hire him because he was 60 years old at the time, a Massachusetts federal judge ruled. U.S. District Judge Patti B. Saris on Thursday denied Seqirus' motion to dismiss Paul Skowronski's suit, saying he made a baseline case that he was qualified for the financial analyst position and that the New Jersey-based company violated the Age Discrimination in Employment Act by hiring a younger applicant. "The plaintiff has plausibly alleged that the defendant hired a younger person with...

