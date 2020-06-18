9th Circ. Scrubs Suit Over St. Ives Cleanser Safety

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 7:06 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit panel on Thursday rejected an appeal from two users of Unilever United States Inc.'s facial cleaners who alleged the products caused dry skin and other injuries, saying their evidence failed to link the products with any actual injuries they or others suffered. According to the opinion, the Central District of California was correct in granting the maker of St. Ives summary judgment on claims by Sarah Basile and Kaylee Browning, as their expert witness had only opined that the cleaners "can increase chances" of health risks, but was unable to observe or quantify those risks in his study....

