Madoff Recovery's Next Steps After Justices' Petition Pass

Law360 (June 25, 2020, 6:06 PM EDT) -- The COVID-19 virus has produced extraordinary human devastation around the globe, triggering health care and economic crises of historic proportion. Small businesses and retail giants such as J.C. Penney Co., Hertz Global, J. Crew Group Inc. and Neiman Marcus Group have disappeared and/or filed for bankruptcy protection in some form. Virtually every industry has been negatively affected by the virus and the shutdown of the U.S. economy. An ancillary, yet direct consequence of economic slowdowns, recessions and/or depressions — like the one America is currently enduring — is the eventual discovery, collapse and revelation of countless and, previously undiscovered Ponzi schemes,...

