Sky Asks To Ban SkyKick's Name Use For Email After TM Win

Law360, London (June 19, 2020, 9:48 PM BST) -- Sky PLC urged a London judge on Friday to block SkyKick Inc. from using its signature name across all "electronic mail services" after ruling the Seattle start-up infringed the British telecommunications giant's registered trademarks in that area. Sky sought an injunction after claiming a narrow victory before High Court Judge Richard Arnold in April. The judge found Sky had applied "partly in bad faith" for five trademark registrations that covered computer software, data storage and computer services, but also such uses as bleaching preparations and insulation materials. The judge did rule, however, that the Seattle cloud computing company infringed Sky's trademarks...

