Eatery Never Made Deal In Yelp Defamation Row, Court Told

Law360 (June 19, 2020, 6:02 PM EDT) -- The owner of a shuttered Philadelphia restaurant blasted a disgruntled customer's "vindictive and harassing" bid to enforce a purported settlement in defamation litigation on Thursday, telling a New Jersey federal judge that there was never any deal on the table. In a court brief, Michael Sciore urged the court to nix Kelly Phung's breach-of-contract counterclaim in the restaurateur's suit over scathing Yelp reviews Phung made about Sciore's Latin-Asian fusion eatery Ardiente. Phung claimed Sciore reneged on a deal to toss a previous lawsuit for good over the matter as long as she removed the reviews. But Sciore insisted that while settlement...

