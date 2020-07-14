Mesh Case Judge Tainted By His Mom's J&J Suit, Court Told

Law360 (July 14, 2020, 4:17 PM EDT) -- A Philadelphia judge's failure to step aside from a pelvic mesh injury trial against Johnson & Johnson because of his mother's own lawsuit against the company cast an improper shadow over the $41 million verdict in the case, a state appeals court heard during oral arguments Tuesday. D. Alicia Hickok, an attorney with Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP representing J&J subsidiary Ethicon Inc. in its bid to overturn the damages award, said that the mere appearance of a conflict — despite his avowals that he'd be able to preside over the matter impartially — was enough to warrant the judge's...

