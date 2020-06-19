Farm Exec. Sues DHS Over 'Humiliating' Search, Visa Denial

Law360 (June 19, 2020, 8:52 PM EDT) -- A Canadian berry farm executive said Thursday he was repeatedly unnecessarily searched at the U.S. border on his way to work, including "humiliating" searches of his phone, before officials arbitrarily revoked his visa in December 2018, according to a complaint filed in Washington federal court. Talveer Singh Gill is the director of operations for S&R Gill Farms, which operates two berry farms in Washington state, per his complaint. Gill said he's held an E-2 nonimmigrant visa, a classification specifically for investors, executive management, essential workers and dependents, since 2011. For about six years, Gill said he had no problems entering the...

