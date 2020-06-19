Texas Supreme Court Axes $16.5M Award In Partnership Fight

Law360 (June 19, 2020, 9:25 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday determined that there isn't enough evidence to support a jury's award of $16.5 million to some partners in a messy dispute over the breakup of a partnership that was created to produce and market a new type of cement. The state's high court rendered a take-nothing judgment for holding company EMC Cement BV, general partner Texas EMC Management LLC and limited partnership EMC Products LP, holding they failed to prove their damages, dooming the jury's award. The court wiped out $7 million on a claim for breaching a partnership agreement, $7 million for the lost...

