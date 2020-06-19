Insurers Want A Say In Car Parts Price-Fixing MDL Deal

Law360 (June 19, 2020, 8:46 PM EDT) -- A group of auto insurers is asking a Michigan federal judge to let them intervene in settlements resolving claims in a sprawling multidistrict litigation over an alleged scheme to inflate prices for auto parts, saying they are entitled to money from the deals because the amount they paid out for insurance claims was affected by the inflated prices. Financial Recovery Services LLC, doing business as Financial Recovery Strategies, on Thursday told U.S. District Judge Sean F. Cox, who's overseeing the MDL, that counsel for the End-Payor plaintiff class has made it clear the plaintiffs oppose the insurers' recovery. FRS, hired by the...

