Texas Justices Revive Homeowners' Insurer Delay Suits

Law360 (June 19, 2020, 6:09 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday resurrected two homeowners' suits seeking damages for their insurance carriers' delayed appraisal payments for storm damage, saying recent state high court precedent established that the insurers' payments of the awards did not immunize them from delay claims. In a pair of brief per curiam opinions issued without hearing oral argument, the Texas justices reversed intermediate appeals court decisions in two cases, giving William Marchbanks another stab at his Texas Prompt Payment of Claims Act count against Liberty Insurance Corp. and reviving Della Perry's TPPCA claim against United Services Automobile Association. Both Liberty and USAA had...

