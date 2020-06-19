Michael Dell-Allied MSD Partners Nets $1.1B Real Estate Fund

Law360 (June 19, 2020, 4:28 PM EDT) -- MSD Partners has wrapped up a real estate fund with north of $1.1 billion in commitments as the firm, which is affiliated with Michael Dell, looks to tap into opportunities to originate and buy commercial real estate loans, according to a Friday announcement from the company. MSD Partners LP, a fund connected to Michael Dell's family investment firm, said it has done the final close of MSD Real Estate Credit Opportunities Funds, and the final figure easily surpassed the $750 million target the company had for the fund. The company said a "diverse and global base of investors" participated, adding that Michael...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS