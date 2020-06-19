Power Station Owner Can Tap Into $15M Of Ch. 11 Loans

Law360 (June 19, 2020, 5:42 PM EDT) -- The owner of two gas-fired electricity generating stations received approval Friday in Delaware to borrow up to $15 million in post-petition financing to help fund its Chapter 11 case in pursuit of a debt restructuring. During a first-day hearing conducted via phone and video conferencing, attorneys for NorthEast Gas Generation LLC said the debtor-in-possession financing will be provided by existing senior secured lenders after parties to the case were unable to reach agreeable terms on an out-of-court transaction. The full financing package will provide nearly $40 million in new cash if approved on a final basis, with about $1 million rolling...

