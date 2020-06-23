Retail Security Policies And The Risk Of Discrimination

Law360 (June 23, 2020, 5:47 PM EDT) -- Whenever companies change operations there is often an impact on litigation risks. The recent announcements by major retailers regarding unlocking certain multicultural products on the sales floor provide a timely opportunity for all businesses to examine and reconsider possible claims of discrimination. In early June, Walmart Inc., CVS Health Corp. and Walgreens Co., three of the nation's largest retail outlets, announced changes to their corporate policies for product displays. These stores will no longer keep multicultural hair care and grooming products — products purchased mostly by people of color — in locked cases. This nationwide policy change was widely reported in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS