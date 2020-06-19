Nigeria Can Argue Sovereign Immunity 1st In $9B Award Fight

Law360 (June 19, 2020, 7:37 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal court was wrong to order Nigeria to present its defenses on the merits in litigation filed by an engineering firm to enforce a $9 billion arbitral award before ruling on the country's "colorable" sovereign immunity defense, the D.C. Circuit ruled on Friday. The circuit court concluded that Nigeria should have been allowed to argue as an initial matter that because the award was set aside in Nigeria, it has sovereign immunity since an arbitration exception within the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act doesn't apply. Process and Industrial Developments Ltd. won the award following a dispute over a nixed natural...

