Saudi Arabia Skirts Tech Consultant's $2.1M Claims In US

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 10:17 AM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Friday upheld a district court decision that tossed Saudi Arabia's challenge of a lawsuit accusing the kingdom of not paying defunct New Jersey-based information technology consulting business an outstanding $2.1 million for work, agreeing that the parties' contract requires them to settle disputes in the Middle Eastern country. The agreement's forum-selection clause says that the Board of Grievances, an administrative court in Saudi Arabia, has jurisdiction over contract claims against the country, which D&S Consulting Inc. sought to bring stateside, according to an opinion by Chief U.S. Circuit Judge Sri Srinivasan. "In this case, there is no...

