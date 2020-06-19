Canada Makes Formal Push For Duties On US Goods At WTO

Law360 (June 19, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT) -- The Canadian government asked the World Trade Organization to greenlight tariffs on U.S. goods to counteract the latter country's method for calculating countervailing duties, according to a notice circulated Friday. The dispute between the U.S. and Canada began over countervailing duties on Canadian specialty paper. Those levies were dropped two years ago, but Canada alleges that the U.S. is still using its method for calculating the duties. The WTO's Appellate Body ruled in February that the U.S.' methodology violates global trade agreements and the Dispute Settlement Body adopted the appellate panel's ruling, but the U.S. has not informed the DSB that...

