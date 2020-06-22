Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Experian Ducks Punitive Damages In 11th Circ. FCRA Fight

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 5:17 PM EDT) -- Experian escaped a $490,000 punitive damages award Friday when the Eleventh Circuit ruled that the credit reporting company's actions misreporting a consumer's credit history were not willful violations of the Fair Credit Reporting Act and did not warrant punitive damages.

The Eleventh Circuit said that, though Experian Information Solutions Inc. acted negligently with regard to consumer Shaun Younger — whose disputed debt the company refused to investigate — there was no proof at trial demonstrating that this action was something other than just careless.

"The verdict of willfulness cannot stand on this record," the Eleventh Circuit said.

The appeals court ordered...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!