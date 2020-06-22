Experian Ducks Punitive Damages In 11th Circ. FCRA Fight

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 5:17 PM EDT) -- Experian escaped a $490,000 punitive damages award Friday when the Eleventh Circuit ruled that the credit reporting company's actions misreporting a consumer's credit history were not willful violations of the Fair Credit Reporting Act and did not warrant punitive damages. The Eleventh Circuit said that, though Experian Information Solutions Inc. acted negligently with regard to consumer Shaun Younger — whose disputed debt the company refused to investigate — there was no proof at trial demonstrating that this action was something other than just careless. "The verdict of willfulness cannot stand on this record," the Eleventh Circuit said. The appeals court ordered...

