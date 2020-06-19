Bid To Halt John Bolton's White House Memoir Met With Doubt

Law360 (June 19, 2020, 8:12 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge expressed strong skepticism Friday of President Donald Trump's emergency bid to immediately block the publication of former national security adviser John Bolton's highly anticipated memoir, saying thousands of copies have already been printed and distributed across the country and shipped internationally for next week's release. "The horse, as we used to say in Texas, seems to be out of the barn," U.S. District Judge Royce C. Lamberth told a government attorney during a teleconference hearing on the government's request for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction. The book, "The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir," is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS