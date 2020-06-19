BlackBerry Assails 'Abusive' Extortion Suit Over Security IP

Law360 (June 19, 2020, 9:42 PM EDT) -- BlackBerry has aggressively pushed back on claims that it tried to extort software company MobileIron into a patent licensing agreement, telling a California federal court that MobileIron is trying to turn normal licensing talks into something "nefarious" and "weaponize" infringement notices. In motions to dismiss and strike filed Thursday, BlackBerry Corp. said the litigation notices it sent MobileIron Inc. weren't anything out of the ordinary and that it was the suing company that "abruptly stopped negotiating" and started raising its own "abusive" and "meritless accusations." "Frustrated with its inability to secure the license terms it wanted, MobileIron is abusing the litigation process,...

