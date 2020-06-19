S. Korea Escalates WTO Brawl Over Japanese Export Block

Law360 (June 19, 2020, 8:12 PM EDT) -- South Korea wants the World Trade Organization to create a panel to review Japan's export restrictions on chemicals sent to the country, alleging the move unfairly singles it out in violation of global trade agreements, according to a notice circulated Friday. Japan announced in July that it would be imposing new restrictions on chemicals that are used to manufacture semiconductors, smartphone displays and TVs, citing national security threats, but South Korea believes the restrictions are politically driven, the notice said. South Korea said Japan didn't give the country a chance to comment on the changes before they were implemented and failed...

