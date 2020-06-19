Condo Assessments Ruled Debt Under Fla. Collection Law

Law360 (June 19, 2020, 6:13 PM EDT) -- A Florida appeals court's recent step back from its longstanding position that condominium association assessments are not "debts" under the Florida Consumer Collection Practices Act will bring the state in line with other courts and provide consumers broader protections, according to counsel for the homeowner who brought the underlying suit. Leatheresa Williams, who won the revival of her proposed class action alleging her condominium association publicly posted a list of owners with outstanding assessments to shame them into paying, is the immediate beneficiary of the Fifth District Court of Appeal's June 12 decision to recede from its 1997 opinion in Bryan v....

