Property Investor Drops Forced Loan Suit Against Clydesdale

Law360, London (June 23, 2020, 7:41 PM BST) -- A small property investment company has dropped its claim accusing Clydesdale Bank of making false statements and forcing it to take out costly loans. Milton Ashbury Ltd.'s claim and the bank's countersuit was dismissed by consent of both sides, according to an order handed down at the High Court on June 17. Judge Sara Cockerill signed off on the dismissal and said there will be no order on costs. The trial over the dispute had been due to take place as early as this month. Milton Ashbury, which acts as landlord for a mainly residential portfolio of about 90 properties in...

