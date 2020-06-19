9th Circ. Says Calif. Law Targeting IMDb Is Unconstitutional

Law360 (June 19, 2020, 10:50 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit said Friday a California law requiring the Internet Movie Database to remove an actor's age information upon request was unconstitutional because, while it was an effort to fight age discrimination, the law seemed to target a single entity: IMDb. In a unanimous, published decision upholding a lower court ruling, the panel noted that while the 2016 Assembly Bill 1687 doesn't mention the company by name, it applies to IMDb.com's public website as well as IMDbPro users, who pay to subscribe to the website for hiring purposes, and reaches far beyond the terms of any subscriber agreement. For this reason, the panel said,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS