9th Circ. Says Calif. Law Targeting IMDb Is Unconstitutional

Law360 (June 19, 2020, 10:50 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit said Friday a California law requiring the Internet Movie Database to remove an actor's age information upon request was unconstitutional because, while it was an effort to fight age discrimination, the law seemed to target a single entity: IMDb.

In a unanimous, published decision upholding a lower court ruling, the panel noted that while the 2016 Assembly Bill 1687 doesn't mention the company by name, it applies to IMDb.com's public website as well as IMDbPro users, who pay to subscribe to the website for hiring purposes, and reaches far beyond the terms of any subscriber agreement.

For this reason, the panel said,

