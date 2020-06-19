6th Circ. Again Revives TCPA Row After High Court Remand

Law360 (June 19, 2020, 9:16 PM EDT) -- A split Sixth Circuit panel held firm Friday in its decision to resurrect a putative class action over junk faxes that the U.S. Supreme Court had directed it to rethink, finding that a recent high court ruling involving the Telephone Consumer Protection Act didn't impact its conclusion that the disputed faxes qualified as advertisements under the law. After health care information technology provider Enclarity and its parent company LexisNexis Risk Solutions asked the Supreme Court to review a divided 2018 panel decision that reversed the dismissal of claims that they had unlawfully disseminated unsolicited contact information verification faxes, the high court in October instructed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS