Insurer Must Cover Landlord's $3M Deal In Fatal Fire Suit

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 6:43 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit on Friday affirmed that Hamilton Specialty Insurance Co. must cover a landlord's $3 million settlement of a lawsuit over a fire that killed three people at the property management company's Detroit rental home, saying the insurer cannot challenge the deal because it breached its duty to defend the company. In upholding a Michigan federal judge's July decision, a three-judge panel of the appeals court said Hamilton gambled and lost when it refused to defend landlord Transition Investment LLC in the underlying action over the fatal 2017 fire. The panel held that, because the insurer failed to show that any...

