Judge To 'Wrestle' With Cert. Bid In PNC Unpaid Wage Case

Law360, San Francisco (June 19, 2020, 9:30 PM EDT) -- PNC mortgage loan officers urged a California federal judge Friday to grant their renewed bid for class certification in a lawsuit alleging the bank failed to pay them for time spent in training sessions, but the judge expressed concern about estimation of damages since workers' time in trainings hadn't been recorded. At the outset of Friday's hearing, Chief Magistrate Judge Joseph C. Spero said that the plaintiffs' proposed process for estimating damages regarding training claims "is woefully inadequate," adding there is "not even a hint of a way to calculate damages." While Judge Spero started the hearing by saying his tentative ruling...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS