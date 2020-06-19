Calif. Winemaker Accused Of Lying About Products' Origin

Law360 (June 19, 2020, 9:10 PM EDT) -- Wine producer Copper Cane LLC was slapped with a proposed class action accusing it of deceptively marketing a line of wines as being made in Oregon when in reality the wines were allegedly made in the company's Napa Valley, California, headquarters. Los Angeles County resident Barry N. Kay told a California federal judge Thursday that Copper Cane's Elouan wine bottles have labels referencing Oregon, and the boxes in which the wines are shipped mention specific Oregon wine-growing regions. But these wines were never produced in the Beaver State, Kay claims. Kay, who bought several bottles of the Elouan wines in 2018, said...

