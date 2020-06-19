Calif. AG Tells 9th Circ. Insurance Law Is Constitutional

Law360 (June 19, 2020, 7:55 PM EDT) -- California's attorney general is urging the Ninth Circuit to reject a retailer's bid to revive its suit against its insurance company, saying the state's law banning insurers from defending those prosecuted by the state for violations of unfair competition and false advertising laws is constitutional. State Attorney General Xavier Becerra told the panel that Adir International LLC, which does business as Curacao, is off-base with its arguments as it seeks to revive its suit against Starr Indemnity and Liability Co., saying nothing in the U.S. Constitution's due process clause guarantees a right to buy insurance, or stops a state from declaring...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS