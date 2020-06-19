Taxation With Representation: Wilson Sonsini, Rutan, Weil

Law360 (June 19, 2020, 5:11 PM EDT) -- In this week's Taxation With Representation, a Chinese private equity group acquires an ads business for $8.7 billion, foods brand Tattooed Chef inks a $482 million merger, and Australia's Ardent Leisure takes a stake in an American restaurant business. Chinese PE Consortium Goes for $8.7B Ad Buy A consortium featuring Chinese private equity firm Ocean Link, Warburg Pincus and General Atlantic agreed Monday to buy Chinese classified ads marketplace 58.com in a deal that values the company at about $8.7 billion and was put together with help from 10 law firms. A Wilson Sonsini team serving as an international co-counsel to the buying...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS