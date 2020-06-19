Spain Wants €291M Award Fight To Stay Paused

Law360 (June 19, 2020, 8:40 PM EDT) -- Spain urged a D.C. federal court Friday not to let Dutch subsidiaries of U.S.-based NextEra Energy Inc. move ahead with efforts to enforce a €291 million ($325.5 million) arbitral award, saying an annulment committee improperly conditioned a stay of enforcement on the country waiving its rights. Spain told the court that an International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes annulment committee's "extraordinary" move to lift the stay after the country refused to commit to paying the award within 90 days of the committee's decision provides "compelling" support for the court to keep the enforcement proceedings on hold. By requiring Spain to...

