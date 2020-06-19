3rd Circ. Won't Revive Dominion Energy Retirees' ERISA Suit

Law360 (June 19, 2020, 10:43 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Friday refused to revive Employee Retirement Income Security Act claims brought by a group of Dominion Energy Transmission retirees challenging changes to their post-retirement medical benefits, ruling that their medical plan's coverage terminated when their collective bargaining agreement ended. Retired Dominion employees Neil Blankenship, Michael Turner, Mirijana Beram and Darrell Hutson had alleged that an expired collective bargaining agreement and its associated medical benefits plan entitled them to lifetime health care benefits that couldn't be altered. While employed by Dominion, they belonged to the Utility Workers Union of America, according to their suit in Pennsylvania federal court....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS