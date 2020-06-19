Workers Defend Ill. Biometric Suit Against Online Gift Retailer

Law360 (June 19, 2020, 10:33 PM EDT) -- Workers suing an online gift platform owned by Bed Bath & Beyond under Illinois' biometric privacy law urged a federal judge Friday to consider a recent decision in favor of an employee in a similar suit as the court weighs whether to toss their case. LaTonia Williams and Dequrvia Williams — former employees at PersonalizationMall.com LLC's Burr Ridge, Illinois, warehouse — want the Illinois federal court to take note of a ruling handed down Tuesday in the same court that rejected another employer's argument that alleged violations of the state's Biometric Information Privacy Act were preempted by the Illinois Workers' Compensation...

