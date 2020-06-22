Shareholders Seek Class Cert. In Teva Price-Fixing Suit

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 2:49 PM EDT) -- Shareholders accusing Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. of operating a price-fixing scheme and lying about profit growth have asked a Connecticut federal judge to certify their proposed class, arguing that they easily meet all of the federal requirements. Led by the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board, the investors told the court Friday that in addition to presenting common questions of law and fact on behalf of thousands of potential class members, the pension fund and its lead counsel at Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP have thus far "vigorously pursued" the litigation. "As is true in most class actions, numerosity and commonality plainly...

