Marines Must Change Course On Audit Policy, GAO Rules

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 7:10 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Marine Corps should reconsider its policy of seeking only firms that are certified as independent public accountants to assist with its fiscal year 2020 audit, after the Government Accountability Office found the requirement to be "unduly restrictive." In siding with Booz Allen Hamilton, which had protested being denied the multimillion-dollar audit job, the GAO said that the Marine Corps had provided little support for its IPA requirement. The GAO also agreed with Booz Allen's argument that the Corps had overstretched the scope of the Navy's contract with the firm by insisting the work be performed by an IPA....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS