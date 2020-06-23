Appalachian Trail Ruling May Speed Other Pipeline Cases

Law360 (June 23, 2020, 5:54 PM EDT) -- On June 15, the U.S. Supreme Court reversed and remanded a decision of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit that vacated a special use permit issued by the U.S. Forest Service to Atlantic Coast Pipeline LLC.[1] The Fourth Circuit had determined that the Forest Service's issuance of the special use permit to Atlantic Coast for the right-of-way below a portion of the Appalachian National Scenic Trail violated the Mineral Leasing Act. This ruling removes a major legal obstacle for two multibillion-dollar pipelines. And it has implications for several cases pending before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS