Cook Medical Wants Fraud Claims Tossed From MDL

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 8:27 PM EDT) -- Fraud claims against Cook Medical Inc. and associates are too vague, can't be proven and should be dropped from multidistrict litigation alleging the company's vein filters injured patients, Cook has told an Indiana federal court. Cook asked the court overseeing the MDL on Friday to drop allegations that the company and others associated with the filters' manufacture and sale knew of defects in Cook's inferior vena cava filters and purposefully hid that fact. The plaintiffs have claimed the alleged coverup in turn delayed them from filing suit. Cook said the plaintiffs don't explain how it committed fraudulent concealment or how it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS