Defiant Berman Says He Isn't Quitting Manhattan US Atty Post

Law360 (June 19, 2020, 11:23 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration announced plans late Friday to replace Geoffrey Berman as the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York and nominate U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Jay Clayton to take his place, but the top federal prosecutor in Manhattan said he didn't quit and won't immediately step down. Geoffrey Berman is out as the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, according to Attorney General Bill Barr. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Attorney General Bill Barr said in a statement Berman will be stepping down from his post — which Berman later denied — and, effective July 3, will...

