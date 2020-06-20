Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Trump Loses Bid To Block Bolton's White House Memoir

Law360 (June 20, 2020, 2:07 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Saturday denied the Trump administration's request to immediately block the publication of former national security adviser John Bolton's highly anticipated memoir, ruling it was too late to stop a book that has already "been printed, bound, and shipped across the country."

U.S. District Judge Royce C. Lamberth wrote in a 10-page ruling that an order stopping the release of the tell-all book about Bolton's tenure under President Donald Trump on national security grounds would be too challenging to enforce. "With hundreds of thousands of copies around the globe — many in newsrooms — the damage is...

