Texas Oil Co. Can Seek Docs In $147M Award Fight

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 6:23 PM EDT) -- Ukraine's largest oil company must turn over information that U.S.-based Carpatsky Petroleum Corp. says will help it to locate assets needed to pay a $147 million arbitral award, the latest chapter in an 11-year-old dispute stemming from a soured oil and gas development deal. U.S. District Judge Gray H. Miller ordered OJSC Ukrnafta on Friday to turn over documents sought by Carpatsky relating to the location of the Ukrainian company's assets and the parties with which it does business. At issue are four categories of documents related to asset transfers or other information that Carpatsky says could shed light on Ukrnafta's...

