Billionaire's Claim Over Seized Russian Assets Is Tossed

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 8:52 PM EDT) -- An international tribunal on Monday tossed Sergei Pugachev's multibillion-dollar claim accusing Russia of seizing his investments in the country, concluding that it lacked jurisdiction since the billionaire and former Vladimir Putin ally was not a French citizen at the time he made his investments. The tribunal ruled, 2-1, that Pugachev could not rely on an underlying treaty Moscow had signed with France to assert his claim since the treaty requires investors to hold the relevant nationality when the investment was made, not just during the alleged expropriation, according to White & Case partner David Goldberg, who led the team representing Russia....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS