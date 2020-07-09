Justices Back Toss Of State Convictions On Okla. Reservation

Law360 (July 9, 2020, 10:30 AM EDT) -- A divided U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday overturned a Muscogee (Creek) Nation member's Oklahoma state court convictions, ruling that the tribe's treaty lands are still a reservation for the application of federal criminal law and the crimes the Creek member was accused of therefore took place on the reservation. By a 5-4 vote, the high court threw out Jimcy McGirt's state court convictions for child sexual abuse crimes, agreeing with McGirt and the Muscogee (Creek) Nation that the tribe's eastern Oklahoma reservation still exists, his alleged crimes took place within the boundaries of the reservation and the federal government should have...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS