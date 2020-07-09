Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Justices Back Toss Of State Convictions On Okla. Reservation

Law360 (July 9, 2020, 10:30 AM EDT) -- A divided U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday overturned a Muscogee (Creek) Nation member's Oklahoma state court convictions, ruling that the tribe's treaty lands are still a reservation for the application of federal criminal law and the crimes the Creek member was accused of therefore took place on the reservation.

By a 5-4 vote, the high court threw out Jimcy McGirt's state court convictions for child sexual abuse crimes, agreeing with McGirt and the Muscogee (Creek) Nation that the tribe's eastern Oklahoma reservation still exists, his alleged crimes took place within the boundaries of the reservation and the federal government should have...

