What Ebola Crisis Can Teach Us About COVID-19 Compliance

By Warrington Parker, Kelly Newsome and Kenton Atta-Krah

For ongoing contributions, the company should carefully diligence the purpose of the payment and whether any government officials are associated with the charitable entity.





Management, along with oversight by the audit committee, should develop an audit schedule to review the funds and other charitable donations dispersed in high-risk markets during the COVID-19 epidemic. To the extent the charitable donations are ongoing, the company should consider conducting a real-time audit on those funds and how they are used. Questions to consider include:





Did the resources make it to the stated end user?

Did donations — particularly those occurring outside of the company's existing contractual obligations — comply with local law?





Companies should review the file for each donation and ensure any exception from normal procedure has been documented along with a rationale. This will provide future guidance for employees and a record in case the donation ever becomes of interest to a regulator.





To the extent one is not already in place, the company should prepare and document a procedure for how to handle expedited requests while allowing for the flexibility required in an emergency or crisis.

Audit committees and management should develop an audit schedule to review the government contracts entered into during the COVID-19 epidemic.





Companies should ensure they understand local laws and adhere to internal and external procurement procedures.

Companies should track and disseminate local laws regarding health checks, forced quarantine and other public health requirements to ensure employees and agents know what is required and permitted for travel within in each market.





Companies should issue guidance and training for travel post-COVID-19 and instruct employees on company policy for managing the types of health and safety risks they might encounter.





Companies should encourage employees and agents to quickly report any payments demanded by government officials to allow border crossing or release from quarantine. Ensure that these payments are clearly documented in the company's books and records.

