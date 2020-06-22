High Court Won't Wade Into Cherokee Land Battle With DOI

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 10:45 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to hear the Cherokee Nation's challenge to a Tenth Circuit ruling that the U.S. Department of the Interior could take land on the tribe's former reservation into trust for the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians. The nation's highest court denied the Cherokee petition for certiorari on Monday. The Cherokee Nation had urged the court in a January petition to consider whether Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt overstepped his authority by taking the land into trust, and said a Tenth Circuit panel had misinterpreted the Oklahoma Indian Welfare Act in a way that...

